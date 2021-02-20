Trash service pushes through icy road conditions

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The winter weather impacted travel this week which caused some delays when it comes to picking up trash.
Depending on which trash service you use, you might be experiencing a hold up.
We talked to the Jackson Sanitation Department about how the winter weather isn’t stopping them.
“It’s been a trying time too cause the temperatures have been so cold, but we persevered through it all and we were not behind, actually we’re right on schedule,” said Jackson Sanitation Foreman Teddy Scholl.
He also said the city’s road clearing efforts were a big help for the trash trucks.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.