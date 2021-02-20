Memphis International Airport resuming passenger flights today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport is resuming passenger flights Saturday afternoon after winter weather in the Mid-South caused issues with the airport’s water pressure.
Officials say the water pressure issue has not been resolved but Memphis Light, Gas and Water is continuing to work on repairing the system.
MEM has set up temporary restroom facilities outside of the B ticketing lobby and the ramp outside of the A and C concourses.
MEM says airline schedules will likely change to adjust to its opening time. Airlines are responsible for ticketing and scheduling updates.
