Mass second dose Pfizer clinic rescheduled in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The original rescheduled mass second dose Pfizer clinic has been rescheduled again in Cape Girardeau.
The February 21 mass clinic has been rescheduled again for February 27th at Central High School due to inclement weather.
This time, due to the weather, it’s been delayed due to a delayed shipment of vaccines.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Director Jane Wernsman said all appointment times remain the same.
“We understand that the frustration, and the disappointment on our end too of not being able to provide that clinic tomorrow like we originally had planned,” Wernsman said. “But, we wanted to reassure folks that it is being rescheduled and we are working with all of our partners to make that happen.”
This event is in conjunction with the Missouri National Guard and the Health and Senior Services.
This new rescheduled time does fit within the window of the three-to-six-week period of getting the second dose.
Wernsman also wants to alert people that the other clinics that aren’t part of the February 27 mass clinic are still scheduled as they were.
“The clinics where we are giving the Moderna vaccine, is that we do have our supply of the Moderna vaccine to administer for those second doses all of next week,” Wernsman said. “Those clinics still are scheduled and they will go on as planned.”
