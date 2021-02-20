2 killed after Air Force jet crashes near Montgomery, Ala. airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Air Force confirmed Friday night that the two pilots were killed after a T-38 trainer aircraft crashed near the Montgomery Regional Airport Friday.
The public affairs office said the pilots were flying a training mission at the time of the crash
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. The jet was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Miss.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two pilots involved in this incident,” said Col. Seth Graham, 14th Flying Training Wing commander. “There are no words that can describe the sadness that accompanies the loss of our teammates.”
There are houses in the area, including a mobile home park, but Montgomery Regional Airport Executive Director Marshall Taggart Jr. said the jet did not hit any structures.
Taggart said the jet was flying from Columbus to Tallahassee, Fla. at the time of the crash.
The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency is asking that everyone stay away from the area.
A safety investigation board will investigate the crash.
The Air Force said the names of the pilots are being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notifications.
