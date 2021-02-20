FIRST ALERT: Temps finally above freezing, rain possible Sunday

(KFVS) - Most areas should sneak just above freezing today.
After another very cold, quiet morning with some patchy freezing fog, today will be mainly sunny again, with afternoon highs just a bit above freezing.
Clouds will increase a bit tonight, which should keep temps from dropping quite as far.
On Sunday increasing south winds will bring in more moisture and clouds.
This will cause the day to be mostly cloudy and chilly with a good chance of light rain developing by afternoon and evening.
Highs on Sunday will likely stay well below model numbers due to clouds and lingering snow cover, with afternoon highs near 40 and a significant wind chill effect.
The upcoming week is looking mainly dry.
Models have backed off a bit on light precipitation chances at mid-week.
However, there will be a temperature drop.
Highs will climb into the 40s and 50s through mid-week as snow cover melts, but then drop back into the 40s by Thursday and Friday behind a dry front.
A chance of rain develops by next weekend.
