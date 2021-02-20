First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Most areas should sneak just above freezing (officially) for the first time today since about the 8th. After another very cold, quiet morning with some patchy freezing fog, today will be mainly sunny again, with afternoon highs just a bit above freezing, although downtown locations will be warmer as is typical with this sort of pattern. Clouds will increase a bit tonight, which should keep temps from dropping quite as far. On Sunday increasing south winds will bring in more moisture and clouds…so it will end up as a mostly cloudy and chilly day, with a good chance of light rain developing west to east by afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will likely stay well below model numbers due to clouds and lingering snow cover, with afternoon highs near 40 and a significant wind chill effect.