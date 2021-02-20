First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Official highs snuck into the 30′s today for a change, although a few locations again failed to break the freezing mark thanks to lingering snow cover. With stronger south winds, Sunday will likely end up about 10 degrees ‘warmer’, but with stronger winds and clouds moving in it may actually feel chillier. Clouds will begin to increase overnight. Temps will drop quickly this evening but should stabilize late as clouds develop. Sunday will be chilly and breezy…with partly to mostly cloudy skies and light rain moving in from the west during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain amounts will be too light to ‘wash away’ the snow…so we’ll still have some slush to deal with early next week.
A nice warming trend is on the way Mon thru Wed of next week thanks to a developing upper ridge. Highs on Monday in the 40s should finally make the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Slight chances of rain begin to develop by about Thursday or Thursday night as a weak weather system brushes our southern counties, but this is not looking very impressive at this point. However, a return of north winds will bring a cooling trend again for the end of the week and into the following weekend.
