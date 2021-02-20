First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Official highs snuck into the 30′s today for a change, although a few locations again failed to break the freezing mark thanks to lingering snow cover. With stronger south winds, Sunday will likely end up about 10 degrees ‘warmer’, but with stronger winds and clouds moving in it may actually feel chillier. Clouds will begin to increase overnight. Temps will drop quickly this evening but should stabilize late as clouds develop. Sunday will be chilly and breezy…with partly to mostly cloudy skies and light rain moving in from the west during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain amounts will be too light to ‘wash away’ the snow…so we’ll still have some slush to deal with early next week.