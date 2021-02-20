Feb. 21 mass second dose vaccine clinic in Cape rescheduled for 2nd time

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The February 21 mass second dose Pfizer clinic with the Missouri National Guard has been rescheduled for the second time.
The clinic will now be held on Saturday, February 27 at Cape Central High School.
The clinic was rescheduled due to the delayed shipment of vaccines as a result of the inclement weather.
All appointment times remain the same.
The clinic is for all those that received their first dose of Pfizer on January 29.
The best practice second shot window for Pfizer is 3-6 weeks after the first shot.
