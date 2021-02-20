Egyptian Health Dept. reports 1 new case of COVID-19

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The individual is a male in his 40s from White County.
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,422 lab confirmed positives, including 45 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,680 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 473 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
