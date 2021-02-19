What you need to know Feb. 19

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, February 19.
It’s a very cold start to the end of the week.
There is a range of temperatures in the teens which will fall into the single digits and below zero before sunrise this morning.
Drivers are urged to use caution on their morning commute.
Patches of black ice is likely on roadways due to melted snow and ice refreezing overnight.
This afternoon will be sunny to mostly sunny.
Highs will be below freezing in the mid-to-upper 20s.
Sunshine will melt more snow today which will again refreeze overnight on surfaces.
Tonight temps will drop back into the teens and single digits.
The Heartland will get a break from freezing temps this weekend into next week.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, but dry.
A front will move into the region on Sunday bringing rain during the afternoon and possible mixing with a few snowflakes or sleet pellets heading into Monday. Little to no impacts are expected.
Next week there will be more sunshine and temps in the 40s and 50s.
- Heartland crews battled a barn fire at the Fox Run Riding Academy stables in Cape Girardeau County Thursday night.
- Two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites will open in Carbondale today.
- Cape Girardeau Public Works is preparing for extra water from melting snow.
- Missouri Governor Mike Pasron has asked the state’s attorney general to investigate natural gas price gouging during the bitter cold weather.
- Many of the millions of Texans who lost power for days after a deadly winter blast overwhelmed the electric grid now have it back, but the crisis was far from over in parts of the South with many people lacking safe drinking water.
- Preliminary reporting for 2020 shows Missouri traffic deaths increased by 12 percent compared to the previous year.
- U.S. officials are scrambling to reinforce the nation’s cyber defenses and recognizing that an agency created two years ago to protect America’s networks and infrastructure lacks the money, tools and authority to counter such sophisticated threats.
- A NASA rover streaked through the orange Martian sky and landed on the planet Thursday, accomplishing the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on Mars.
- The family of a 5-month-old baby, who was born premature, is running low on oxygen tanks and has been forced to ration them, due to the dayslong power outage in Texas.
- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said his family vacation to Mexico was “obviously a mistake” as he returned stateside Thursday following an uproar over his disappearance during a deadly winter storm.
- A snowplow driver in Wisconsin is being hailed as a hero for saving a 5-year-old boy he found wandering the streets in subzero cold in the middle of the night.
- A chimpanzee, several monkeys, some lemurs and an uncounted number of birds have died after a nonprofit San Antonio-area wildlife sanctuary lost power amid record-low temperatures.
- Kids, adults and pets are having fun in the snow in the Heartland! Send us your Winter Storm 2021 pictures and videos here.
