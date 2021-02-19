What happens when snow starts to melt?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland roads are starting to look clear, but some areas have large snow piles from plows pushing it out of the way.
With the large amount of snow the Heartland received over the past few days, where will it all go when it melts?
And, will it create problems when it melts?
City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Director Stan Polivick said the snow piles you may see in parking lots won’t cause much of an issue.
“While that’s a great big block of ice at this point or will be it will melt slowly especially when it’s piled up like that it will take several days even in 50 degrees for all of that to go,” said Polivick. “So, it won’t overwhelmed us, obviously all that waters got to melt down and get off.”
Even though the snow piles won’t cause much issue, Polivick and his crews are keeping an eye on some problem areas.
He said they will closely watch areas where water could build up at the bottom of hills.
“There’s some inlets there that typically get block by ice and that water doesn’t have anywhere else to go so it stands in the street,” he said.
Polivick says this could make things slick, even more reason people need to continue to drive slow and be mindful of the icy roads.
