S7HD reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 12 new cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting three new COVID-19 related deaths and 12 new cases in the region.
Two the the recent deaths were in Union County, the other death was in Massac County.
Alexander County has two new cases, Hardin County has one new case, Massac County has four new cases, and Union County has five new cases. Johnson County, Pope County, and Pulaski County do not have any new cases.
There has been a total of 6,432 cases in the region.
156 are currently active, and 87 people have died.
