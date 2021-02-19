S7HD reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases.
Alexander County had three new cases, Hardin County has one new cases, Johnson County has two new cases, Massac County has three new cases, Pope county also has one new cases, and Union County has two new cases.
Pulaski County does not have any new cases.
There has been 6,420 total cases in the region.
814 cases are currently active, 84 people have died.
