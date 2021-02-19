Poshard Foundation distributes more than $100K to southern Ill. food pantries

Poshard Foundation distributes more than $100K to southern Ill. food pantries
The Poshard Foundation has distributed more than $100,000 to 42 southern Illinois food pantries. (Source: Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | February 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 11:40 AM

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Poshard Foundation has distributed more than $100,000 to 42 southern Illinois food pantries.

Area food pantries receiving grants from the Poshard Foundation included:

  • Benton-West City Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry
  • Bethel Temple Evangelistic Ministries Food Pantry (Mounds)
  • Cambria Food Bank
  • Carterville United Pantry
  • Centralia Community Benevolent Association
  • Chester Area Christian Food Pantry
  • Christian Community Compassion Center, Inc. (Harrisburg)
  • City of Hurst Emergency Food Bank
  • COPE - Christian Outreach Program Emergency (Metropolis)
  • Crosswalk Community Action Agency Food Pantry (West Frankfort)
  • Daystar Community Program (Cairo)
  • DuQuoin Food Pantry
  • Faith Liberty Mission Church and Food Pantry (DuQuoin)
  • Friends of Jesus Food Pantry – Equality Methodist Church
  • God’s Pantry - Caledonia Community Church (Olmsted)
  • Good Samaritan Ministries Food Pantry (Carbondale)
  • Goreville Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry
  • Greater Galatia Food Pantry
  • Hands of Hope Food Pantry (Turning Point Church) (McLeansboro)
  • Harvest Deliverance Center Lamb’s Providence Food Pantry (Harrisburg)
  • Herrin Community Food Pantry
  • Herrin House of Hope
  • JC Manna Mission (Johnston City)
  • Jesus es el Senor United Methodist Church Food Pantry (Cobden)
  • Least of the Brethren Ministry (Pinckneyville)
  • Loaves and Fishes (Anna United Methodist Church)
  • Marion Ministerial Alliance
  • Ministry for the Broken-Hearted Food Pantry (Christopher)
  • Murphysboro Food Pantry
  • Park Avenue Baptist Church Food Pantry (Mt. Vernon)
  • Roads Church Pantry (Norris City)
  • St. Kateri Parish Snackpack Program (Ridgway)
  • Salem Lutheran Church Food Pantry (Jonesboro)
  • Sesser-Valier Area Lifeline (Sesser)
  • Shawnee Development Council, Inc. (Karnak)
  • Sparta Area Food Pantry
  • The Promise (Marion)
  • Thompsonville Community of Christ Food Pantry
  • Victory Dream Center (Carbondale)
  • Vienna First Baptist Church Food Pantry
  • We Love White County (Carmi)
  • Whiteash Food Bank (Marion)

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.