Poshard Foundation distributes more than $100K to southern Ill. food pantries

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Poshard Foundation has distributed more than $100,000 to 42 southern Illinois food pantries.
Area food pantries receiving grants from the Poshard Foundation included:
- Benton-West City Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry
- Bethel Temple Evangelistic Ministries Food Pantry (Mounds)
- Cambria Food Bank
- Carterville United Pantry
- Centralia Community Benevolent Association
- Chester Area Christian Food Pantry
- Christian Community Compassion Center, Inc. (Harrisburg)
- City of Hurst Emergency Food Bank
- COPE - Christian Outreach Program Emergency (Metropolis)
- Crosswalk Community Action Agency Food Pantry (West Frankfort)
- Daystar Community Program (Cairo)
- DuQuoin Food Pantry
- Faith Liberty Mission Church and Food Pantry (DuQuoin)
- Friends of Jesus Food Pantry – Equality Methodist Church
- God’s Pantry - Caledonia Community Church (Olmsted)
- Good Samaritan Ministries Food Pantry (Carbondale)
- Goreville Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry
- Greater Galatia Food Pantry
- Hands of Hope Food Pantry (Turning Point Church) (McLeansboro)
- Harvest Deliverance Center Lamb’s Providence Food Pantry (Harrisburg)
- Herrin Community Food Pantry
- Herrin House of Hope
- JC Manna Mission (Johnston City)
- Jesus es el Senor United Methodist Church Food Pantry (Cobden)
- Least of the Brethren Ministry (Pinckneyville)
- Loaves and Fishes (Anna United Methodist Church)
- Marion Ministerial Alliance
- Ministry for the Broken-Hearted Food Pantry (Christopher)
- Murphysboro Food Pantry
- Park Avenue Baptist Church Food Pantry (Mt. Vernon)
- Roads Church Pantry (Norris City)
- St. Kateri Parish Snackpack Program (Ridgway)
- Salem Lutheran Church Food Pantry (Jonesboro)
- Sesser-Valier Area Lifeline (Sesser)
- Shawnee Development Council, Inc. (Karnak)
- Sparta Area Food Pantry
- The Promise (Marion)
- Thompsonville Community of Christ Food Pantry
- Victory Dream Center (Carbondale)
- Vienna First Baptist Church Food Pantry
- We Love White County (Carmi)
- Whiteash Food Bank (Marion)
