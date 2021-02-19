More than 1K receive COVID-19 vaccine at Carbondale mass vaccination sites

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department hosted two vaccine sites in Carbondale, one at the Civic Center and one down the street at the Banterra Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University.
Both are for the state’s 1A group and 1B.
Jim Sickmeyer, of Campbell Hill, Ill., was eager to get his first dose of the vaccine. He said he was not nervous and excited for it.
“We’re all just like, sign me up. I’m ready too,” Sickmeyer said.
The Jackson County Health Department, with help from National Guard Troops, administered 1,700 vaccinations between the two sites.
The National Guard assisted with giving vaccines and also any other administrative job that needed to be done.
First Lieutenant Anthony Qurein led the guard members’ Carbondale mission.
“They’re asking us as the National Guard, we answer that call. And I know me, personally, that’s what we do. That’s our duty to be the National Guard. Serving the state, serving the community serving the country,” said Qurein.
Bart Hagston, the Jackson County Health Department administrator, was uncertain how long he’ll get help from the guard.
“...we expect it to be weeks or months. And so we’re glad to have their support, as well as the assistance from the Illinois Department of Public Health, to be able to expand these clinics, be able to give more vaccinations under phase 1B and be able to serve the residents of southern Illinois,” said Hagston.
Hagston was happy with how they served the community.
“We’re very proud to be able to offer these expanded vaccination services,” he said.
Now, Sickmeyer is just ready for some sense of normalcy.
“The sooner we can get back to normal, the better and so now this is a step in that direction,” said Sickmeyer.
The vaccinations continue through Saturday, Feb. 20 at both locations.
You must sign up through the Jackson County Health Department by clicking here and qualify for the state’s 1A or 1B group.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.