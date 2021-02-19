More than 2K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. on Fri.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,219 new cases of COVID-19, including 63 additional deaths, on Friday, February 19.
The newly reported deaths include a woman in her 80s in Saline County and a woman in her 80s in Williamson County.
Currently, IDPH reported a total of 1,170,902 cases, including 20,192 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 1,596 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 366 patients were in the ICU and 190 patients were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 12-18 is 3.3 percent.
A total of 2,186,775 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, about 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,631,975.
A total of 2,060,706 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 271,142 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,460 doses.
On Thursday, 83,673 doses were administered, marking the highest single day amount of vaccines administered in Illinois.
