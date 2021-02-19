McCracken County schools offering in-person learning March 1

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County Public Schools will be offering in-person learning starting March 1, Tuesdays through Fridays.
Mondays will be online so the school building can be deep cleaned.
McCracken has had 12 average new daily cases for every 100,000 residents over the last seven days.
The school system will continue their hybrid schedule until the week of March 1 to allow time for staff vaccinations to take full effect.
Families will still have the option of all-virtual learning for their children through the end of the school year.
Food service will continue to deliver meals to all students on Mondays.
Meals will be delivered to virtual students each Wednesday and Friday.
Virtual students will need to sign-up for meal delivery.
