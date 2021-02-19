Man wanted for murder in Sikeston, considered armed and dangerous

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted for murder is believed to be armed and dangerous.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is currently looking for Kyle Martinez Johnson, 28, of Sikeston. He is considered armed and dangerous.
He is believed to be driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with tinted windows. It is either dark blue or dark purple with the Missouri license number NB9 J6D.
Johnson was charged with murder second, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
A bond has not been set.
According to police, they were called to a shooting at William at Carroll Streets around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 18.
When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old Sikeston man dead with a single gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Moore of Sikeston.
The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated. Investigators identified a suspect as Kyle Johnson after talking to several people.
According to police, they learned there was an altercation between Johnson and another person. They told police Moore walked up to the two men and was shot in the chest.
