Judge finds Missouri’s public defender waiting list unconstitutional; gives legislature four months to fix it

“Missouri’s use of waiting lists lets the state prosecute folks who cannot afford an attorney without the appointment of counsel to represent them. The practice is scandalous, and we are thrilled the judge recognized the magnitude of harm waiting lists inflict on individuals’ constitutional rights. While we respect the court’s decision to give the legislature an opportunity to finally provide enough funding for public defenders, waiting lists are a symptom of the legislature’s years of not taking the constitutional right to counsel seriously.”

Tony Rothert, legal director of the ACLU of Missouri.