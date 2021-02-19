Heartland crews battle stable fire; animals lost

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland crews battled a barn fire at the Fox Run Riding Academy stables on Feb. 18.
According to Randy Morris, the Cape Girardeau interim Fire Chief, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department was called in for mutual aid around 6:40 p.m.
When fire fighters arrive, 40 present of the building was in flames, parts of it have collapsed.
The fire was particularly challenging due to access issues and the weather.
Morris stated that animals were lost to the blaze, but at this time they do not know how many.
No people were inside at the time of the fire.
Fire crews from East Cape County, the City of Cape Girardeau, Gordonville and Jackson responded to the fire.
Missouri State Fire Marshalls were called in to investigate.
The academy was established in 2006, by they provide riding lessons and sale ponies.
They are located at 121 Fox Run Lane in Cape Girardeau.
A Gofundme was set up for the academy by JHA Saddle and Tack, the fundraiser aims to replace damaged items and help Fox Run get back on it’s feet.
