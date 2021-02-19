Gov. Beshear reports nearly 2K new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. on Fri.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday, February 19. (Source: Kentucky Dept. for Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | February 19, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 3:59 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Friday, February 19.

Governor Andy Beshear said the state’s positivity rate has decreased to 6.89 percent.

“Overall, our COVID-19 numbers are coming down, which is great news, but we can’t let our guard down when we’re this close to finishing the fight,” Governor Beshear said.

Case information

  • New cases - 1,993
  • Additional deaths - 28
  • Positivity rate - 6.89 percent
  • Total deaths - 4,401
  • Currently hospitalized - 923
  • Currently in ICU - 265
  • Currently on ventilator - 131

Also on Friday, the governor gave an update on vaccines in Kentucky.

