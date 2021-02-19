Gov. Beshear reports nearly 2K new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. on Fri.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Friday, February 19.
Governor Andy Beshear said the state’s positivity rate has decreased to 6.89 percent.
“Overall, our COVID-19 numbers are coming down, which is great news, but we can’t let our guard down when we’re this close to finishing the fight,” Governor Beshear said.
Case information
- New cases - 1,993
- Additional deaths - 28
- Positivity rate - 6.89 percent
- Total deaths - 4,401
- Currently hospitalized - 923
- Currently in ICU - 265
- Currently on ventilator - 131
Also on Friday, the governor gave an update on vaccines in Kentucky.
