First Alert Friday Forecast

A gradual warming trend is on the way for the next few days, although the existing snow and ice cover will keep that ‘warming’ slower than what forecast models would indicate. Today will be a cold but very bright and sunny day, with official highs just below freezing. Winds will be lighter today, however. Another cold, quiet night will mean another re-freeze with widespread black ice again. On Saturday we’ll be a bit above freezing by afternoon…..but southerly breezes will be a bit stronger. We round out the weekend with clouds and some light rain by Sunday afternoon. Forecast models and some weather apps are showing Sunday highs well into the 40s, but most official highs will likely stay below 40 due to the clouds and snowpack.