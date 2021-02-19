First Alert: Bitterly cold morning, black ice likely on roadways; school closings

(KFVS) - It’s a very cold start to the end of the week.
There is a range of temperatures in the teens which will fall into the single digits and below zero before sunrise this morning.
Drivers are urged to use caution on their morning commute.
Patches of black ice is likely on roadways due to melted snow and ice refreezing overnight.
If you have to travel, check road conditions first:
- MoDOT - Click here for travel map
- IDOT - Click here for travel map
- KYTC - Click here for travel map
This afternoon will be sunny to mostly sunny.
Highs will be below freezing in the mid-to-upper 20s.
Sunshine will melt more snow today which will again refreeze overnight on surfaces.
Tonight temps will drop back into the teens and single digits.
The Heartland will get a break from freezing temps this weekend into next week.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, but dry.
A front will move into the region on Sunday bringing rain during the afternoon and possible mixing with a few snowflakes or sleet pellets heading into Monday. Little to no impacts are expected.
Next week there will be more sunshine and temps in the 40s and 50s.
