Finally temperatures above freezing.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. After many days of below freezing weather, we look to finally go above freezing in most areas tomorrow and all areas Sunday. But before then we sill have one more bitter cold night ahead. Temperatures this evening will quickly fall towards the teens after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the single digits.
Saturday we could start off with areas of fog. If you do see fog assume there will be slick spots on roads. Otherwise we look to enjoy partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the middle to upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late. Rain may mix briefly with sleet or snow but no impacts from wither weather are expected. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.
