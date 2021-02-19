Deadline extended for West Kentucky Innovation Challenge

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Sprocket, Inc. announced the deadline to submit an application to the West Kentucky Innovation Challenge was extended to Friday, February 26 at midnight.
“We’ve had a huge response to the competition,” said GroWest Regional Director Monica Bilak. “The deadline has been extended to ensure everyone interested in submitting has the chance to do so, especially in light of any weather impacts they may have suffered.”
Sprocket will award up to $200,000 in Innovation Development service grants to five small businesses or people, culminating from a live video Pitch Day on March 12, 2021.
The West Kentucky Innovation Challenge is funded, in part, by a Small Business Development Grant through the USDA. Innovators living and/or working in the following counties are eligible: McCracken, Livingston, Ballard, Hickman, Fulton and Carlisle.
Winners will be announced on March 26 and will begin working immediately with software and customer development experts to begin work on developing a fully functional software solution to a real-world problem.
