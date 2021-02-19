Craft brewers file BEER Act to update alcohol regulations in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild (ICBG) announced it has filed an omnibus bill in in the Illinois legislature on Friday, February 19, to help the industry recover losses from the coronavirus pandemic and remove outdated alcohol regulations.
According to ICBG, the Brewers Economic and Equity Relief (BEER) Act of 2021 would level the competitive playing field for the state’s 291 craft breweries, protect local jobs and increase economic growth.
“The four-week period ending January 31 was the weakest period for the craft beer industry since the start of the pandemic,” said ICBG Executive Director Danielle D’Alessandro. “Our breweries are grappling with double-digit losses and, at the same time, being told they can’t innovate or evolve to meet their customers’ needs. We’re working to level the playing field for these small business owners, removing unnecessary restrictions that create more harm than good.”
In 2019, craft breweries in the state report they contributed more than $3.3 billion in economic impact and supported more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs with an average annual wage over $50,000.
The BEER Act includes the following:
- Permanent consumer delivery – putting craft breweries on par with 30,000 Illinois retailers who received permanent delivery privileges. This would help brewers respond to a 40%+ decline in indoor dining traffic, as reported by Nielsen.
- Direct to consumer shipping – craft breweries would join wineries and other retailers in being allowed to ship product direct to consumers, helping spur out-of-market growth and innovative loyalty programs. Ninety percent of Illinois craft breweries surveyed in 2020 said direct-to-consumer shipping would be a lifeline for their breweries.
- Limited self-distribution – allowing 150 brewpubs in the state the right to move their own product to local retailers. The measure would enable brewpubs to distribute up to 200 barrels – or 4% of their maximum annual production – per year.
“Consumer preferences and buying patterns are changing so rapidly in this new economy,” said ICBG President and owner of Begyle Brewing Kevin Cary. “Unfortunately, current regulations prevent craft breweries from responding, and it’s time for that to change. This bill will give brewers the runway necessary to meet their customers where they are and ensure the long-term health of the craft beer industry.”
In a released statement, the ICBG said they expect Illinois distributers to oppose the measure, but hope lawmakers will support the BEER Act.
The Act is sponsored by State Senator Bill Cunningham, President Pro Tempore and State Representative William Davis.
The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, a nonprofit trade association, was established in 1997 to support the development and expansion of the craft beer industry in the state.
