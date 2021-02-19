Black Ice On Roads This Morning

Snow/ice that melted yesterday has refroze overnight. This will cause many areas to see patches of black ice so drive slow this morning even on cleared roads. Calm winds, clearing skies, and a lot of snow still on the ground all contribute to temperatures dropping this morning. We will see a range of temperatures in the teens and decreasing into the single digits and below zero before sunrise. Today will be sunny to mostly sunny during the afternoon as a few clouds can move in. High temperatures still keeping the Heartland below freezing in the mid to upper 20s. The sunshine will melt more snow today, but plan on any water from this freezing again on surfaces tonight as temperatures will drop back in the teens and single digits.