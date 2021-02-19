Black Ice On Roads This Morning

Snow/ice that melted yesterday has refroze overnight. This will cause many areas to see patches of black ice so drive slow this morning even on cleared roads. Calm winds, clearing skies, and a lot of snow still on the ground all contribute to temperatures dropping this morning. We will see a range of temperatures in the teens and decreasing into the single digits and below zero before sunrise. Today will be sunny to mostly sunny during the afternoon as a few clouds can move in. High temperatures still keeping the Heartland below freezing in the mid to upper 20s. The sunshine will melt more snow today, but plan on any water from this freezing again on surfaces tonight as temperatures will drop back in the teens and single digits.
Heading into the weekend, finally temperatures will break the freezing mark! Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry. Sunday we are watching a front move through that will likely bring showers during the afternoon and possibly mixing a few snowflakes or sleet pellets heading into Monday. Little to no impacts expected.
Next week, plan on more sunshine and temps in the 40s/50s. The warming trend will be nice to have since we haven’t reached the 40s for our high temps sine the first week of February.
-Lisa
