What you need to know Feb. 18

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, February 18.
Snow showers continue this morning, especially across our southeastern counties.
Another 1 to 2 inches of snowfall could accumulate.
Snow will begin to move out of the area by the late morning hours.
However, light snow and flurries could linger towards noon.
Wake-up temps will be in the upper teens to low 20s.
With additional snowfall and subfreezing temps, some roadways will be slick.
If you have to travel, check road conditions first:
- MoDOT - Click here for travel map
- IDOT - Click here for travel map
- KYTC - Click here for travel map
This afternoon will be cold again, but slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 20s.
Friday will start off very cold as skies clear overnight.
Many areas will fall below zero degrees.
Afternoon highs on Friday will be in the upper 20s to near freezing.
Subfreezing air still lingers over the Heartland near the end of this week.
However, a large warm-up will bring highs in the 40s and 50s back next week.
- Mail carriers are working extra-long days to deliver your mail, but it’s taking longer for them to receive it, since some post offices in the country are suspending delivery.
- The icy blast across much of the U.S. injected more confusion and frustration into the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.
- Governor Andy Beshear announced that the COVID-19 phase 1b group in Kentucky has been expanded to include childcare workers.
- A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held next week in Bollinger County.
- By the thousands, U.S. service members are refusing or putting off the COVID-19 vaccine.
- The power outages tormenting Texas in uncharacteristically Arctic temperatures are exposing weaknesses in an electricity system designed when the weather’s seasonal shifts were more consistent and predictable — conditions that most experts believe no longer exist.
- In the last three days across the State of Illinois, six Illinois State Trooper’s cruisers have been hit in violation of the Move Over Law or Scott’s Law.
- Police say eight people have been wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia.
- U.S. authorities are still working to unravel the full scope of the likely Russian hack that gave the “sophisticated” actor behind the breach complete access to files and email from at least nine government agencies and about 100 private companies.
- Rush Limbaugh, a longtime conservative talk radio icon, died Wednesday at 70.
- The now former mayor of a West Texas town says he had already turned in his resignation when he wrote a Facebook post saying it wasn’t the local government’s responsibility to help those suffering in the cold without power.
- An Arizona veteran is upset after he claims an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him for his weight problem by typing the phrase “2Biggie” on his receipt.
