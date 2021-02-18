Water line break blocking U.S. 641-Business/N. 4th St. in Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A water main break requires traffic on a section of U.S. 641-Business to be rerouted on Thursday, February 18.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, U.S. 641-Business/North 4th Street is blocked for repairs to the water main. This is in the 400 block of North 4th Street in Murray.
Traffic will be detoured via side streets.
The estimated duration is six hours.
When the water line repairs are completed, the excavation will be capped with gravel. Once the weather warms up, they said a concrete cap will be placed on the site.
