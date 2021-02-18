Ste. Genevieve, Mo. woman sentenced to more than a year in prison for wire fraud

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was sentenced to more than a year in prison on charges of wire fraud.
Kayla Childress, 27, was sentenced to 16 months on each of four counts of wire fraud, to be served concurrently.
She pleaded guilty in February 2020 to the charges.
According to the office of United States Attorney of the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, Childress was employed by Bloomsdale Excavating Company, Inc. in Sainte Genevieve County, Mo. as an administrative clerk.
She was responsible for overseeing credit card accounts belonging to BEC and used by BEC employees.
Childress would check the BEC credit card statements for charges and reconcile charges with receipts, coding the account charges to jobs, projects and work performed by BEC and entering the information into the BEC accounting system.
Starting around July 13, 2017, and continuing through about December 1, 2018, Childress defrauded BEC by directing payments from BEC’s Commerce Bank Visa credit cards to her personal accounts or accounts controlled by her, including PayPal accounts owned by her.
She was accused of taking a total of $246,673.58 from BEC.
Childress was ordered to repay $5,000 to BEC and $241,673.58 to the BEC’s insurance company.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Hahn handled the prosecution for the government.
