Snow Continues To Fall In Areas This Morning

Snow continues to fall across the southeastern half of the Heartland through the morning hours. There may even be light snow/flurries lingering towards noon. Another 1 to 2 inches may accumulate during the morning. Plan for some covered roads and slick travel during the day today. Temperatures starting off in the upper teens and low 20s. High temperatures will not be that much warmer, only topping out in the mid to upper 20s.
Tonight, we will have to monitor how much cloud cover will lead to clearing skies. The clearer skies we see overnight, temperatures will drop rapidly with snow on the ground and light winds into the low single digits at first then dip below zero. This would set us up for an extremely cold start Friday morning. The more clouds tonight the warmer we will stay.
Subfreezing air still lingers over the Heartland near the end of this week. However, a large warm-up brings the 40s and 50s back for our high temperatures next week. Bye bye snow!
