Snow Continues To Fall In Areas This Morning

Snow continues to fall across the southeastern half of the Heartland through the morning hours. There may even be light snow/flurries lingering towards noon. Another 1 to 2 inches may accumulate during the morning. Plan for some covered roads and slick travel during the day today. Temperatures starting off in the upper teens and low 20s. High temperatures will not be that much warmer, only topping out in the mid to upper 20s.