Report: Mo. traffic deaths increase 12%

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Preliminary reporting for 2020 shows Missouri traffic deaths increased by 12 percent compared to the previous year.
The Missouri Department of Transportation released the report, saying the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 989 people died in Missouri traffic crashes in 2020, up from 881 in 2019.
“Nearly every fatal crash that occurs is preventable,” said Missouri State Highway Patrol Public Information and Education Director, Cpt. John Hotz. “Over 90 percent of these crashes were the result of someone simply making a poor decision, primarily: driving too fast, driving distracted or driving impaired. Many of those killed were not wearing a seat belt.”
Despite traffic volumes being down for much of the year, MoDOT said Missouri experienced its largest number of traffic deaths since 2007.
Specifically, they said there were increases in unbuckled and speed-related deaths, with both increasing about 25 percent from the previous year.
“The pandemic reminded us even if a large portion of vehicles are removed from the roadways, poor driving behaviors still have significant and often deadly consequences.” said MoDOT State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood. “We continue to work diligently in achieving the ultimate goal – zero traffic fatalities in Missouri. This year, we’re excited to introduce Missouri’s new strategic plan, a tool we hope will help us eventually reach that goal.”
Missouri’s new plan, “Show-Me Zero, Driving Missouri Toward Safer Roads,” identified four key focus areas to help turn these numbers around:
- Occupant protection (seat belts, car seats and helmets)
- Distracted driving
- Speed
- Aggressive driving
- Impaired driving
