Nearly 2K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill. on Thurs.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,966 new cases of COVID-19, including 72 additional deaths, on Thursday, February 18.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,168,683 cases, including 20,129 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,655 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 386 patients were in the ICU and 185 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 11-17 was 3.3 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of doses of 2,106,800 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois. In addition, about 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,552,000.
A total of 1,977,033 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 266,037 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,132 doses.
On Wednesday, 73,021 doses were administered.
