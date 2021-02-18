Multiple main breaks keep Carterville city crews busy

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) -This is third time this week the City of Carterville crews have torn up the intersection of Division and Illinois, this time it’s for a crack in the sewer lines.
On Sunday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 17, crews had to fix a main water leaks downtown, while digging Wednesday, crews found the detached pipe and cracks. Mayor Bradley Robinson said it won’t effect the water supply.
“Absolutely not there’s nothing to do with potable water, this is just the storm drains that connect to the curb drains that run downtown,” said Robinson.
Crews started repairs about 9:30 this morning.
“Right now it’s not a problem that’s why the timing worked out well on this particular issue that we found. Because everything’s frozen and there’s not a whole lot of drainage occurring,” said Robinson.
Robinson credited the frigid temps. “If this type of damage would of occurred in the spring, in the rainy season, and we were unaware of it, we would have ended up figuring out there was a problem based on other drains that were backing up and weren’t draining properly.”
The city is working to replace the town’s aging water system.
“In fact we’re working on a 4.5 million dollar low interest loan, to replace the Main water supply in the downtown that’s going to go all the way down to Howerton street to the south and go up to the fire station to the north.” said Robinson
Robinson stated they are expecting to bid out the beginnings of the project, and there’s a few phases. There’s two new water towers, a new ground storage facility and the new water main.
A long week of plowing, digging and fixing water main leaks, Robinson credits his team for their hard work.
“We’ve had a lot of challenges dealt to us currently in the last week and it’s been a struggle but they’ve stepped up, stepped up to the plate and given it their best effort and were very proud,” said Robinson.
Traffic was blocked earlier this morning, but all lanes both directions are now open.
