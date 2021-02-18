Heartland Boy Scout provides bat habitat boxes to Ill. Trail of Tears Forest

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland Boy Scout, Tori Brummer, with the help of Troop 7044, friends and family, has built and installed four new bat boxes at Trail of Tears State Forest, in Jonesboro Ill.
Brummer’s actions helped the native bats in southern Illinois, they now have a safe environment to raise their babies.
“The project provided me an excellent opportunity to prove and further my leadership skills in a way that also benefited my community,” stated Brummer.
The project was part of the requirements for becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the organization.
In order to become an Eagle Scout, a member of the Boy Scouts must:
- earn at least 21 merit badges,
- serve at a leadership position for at least six months,
- propose, plan, and finish a service project
- pass a board of review
