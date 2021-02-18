First Alert Thursday Outlook

A last round of snow is moving east through the region this morning, and should push east of the area by late morning….leading to a few days of dry weather. There could be some breaks in the clouds this afternoon, but much of the region will likely stay mainly cloudy…and highs will stay below freezing again today. In fact with partial clearing tonight, the fresh snow cover will likely lead to some near-record lows again..with some low-lying areas dropping below freezing. With some partial sunshine the next few days, a ‘melt-refreeze’ cycle will cause some black ice issues on roadways.