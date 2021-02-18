First Alert Thursday Outlook

A last round of snow is moving east through the region this morning, and should push east of the area by late morning….leading to a few days of dry weather. There could be some breaks in the clouds this afternoon, but much of the region will likely stay mainly cloudy…and highs will stay below freezing again today. In fact with partial clearing tonight, the fresh snow cover will likely lead to some near-record lows again..with some low-lying areas dropping below freezing. With some partial sunshine the next few days, a ‘melt-refreeze’ cycle will cause some black ice issues on roadways.
A slow warming trend will develop from the weekend and into next week…..but the warming will likely be slowed a good deal by all the snow and ice on the ground. A weather system will bring clouds and some light rain on Sunday…especially in the afternoon. It might be just cold enough for a light winter mix with this system, but impacts should be minimal as temps rise. By the middle of next week we’ll slowly warm into the 40s and 50s….and things should slowly begin to dry out.
