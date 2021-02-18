First Alert: Snow showers this morning, slick travel possible

(KFVS) - Snow showers continue this morning, especially across our southeastern counties.
Another 1 to 2 inches of snowfall could accumulate.
Snow will begin to move out of the area by the late morning hours.
However, light snow and flurries could linger towards noon.
Wake-up temps will be in the upper teens to low 20s.
With additional snowfall and subfreezing temps, some roadways will be slick.
If you have to travel, check road conditions first:
- MoDOT - Click here for travel map
- IDOT - Click here for travel map
- KYTC - Click here for travel map
This afternoon will be cold again, but slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 20s.
Friday will start off very cold as skies clear overnight.
Many areas will fall below zero degrees.
Subfreezing air still lingers over the Heartland near the end of this week.
However, a large warm-up will bring highs in the 40s and 50s back next week.

