First Alert: Snow showers this morning, slick travel possible

First Alert: Snow showers this morning, slick travel possible
Snow covered Highway B in Carter County. (Source: CNews/Rachel Sisco)
By Marsha Heller | February 18, 2021 at 3:00 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 3:51 AM

(KFVS) - Snow showers continue this morning, especially across our southeastern counties.

Another 1 to 2 inches of snowfall could accumulate.

Snow will begin to move out of the area by the late morning hours.

However, light snow and flurries could linger towards noon.

Wake-up temps will be in the upper teens to low 20s.

CLICK HERE to check school and business closings.

With additional snowfall and subfreezing temps, some roadways will be slick.

Drivers are advised to stay off of the roads and stay home if possible.

If you have to travel, check road conditions first:

This afternoon will be cold again, but slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday will start off very cold as skies clear overnight.

Many areas will fall below zero degrees.

Subfreezing air still lingers over the Heartland near the end of this week.

However, a large warm-up will bring highs in the 40s and 50s back next week.

Send us your snowy videos and pictures below.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.