Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan resigns seat

By Associated Press | February 18, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 9:58 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois state Rep. Michael Madigan has announced that he is resigning his seat in the Legislature.

The a Chicago Democrat virtually set Illinois’ political agenda as House speaker before he was ousted last month.

The 78-year-old Madigan was elected speaker in 1983 and served 36 of the next 38 years at the helm.

He was tarnished by a federal investigation of Statehouse bribery announced last summer that implicated him.

He has not been charged with wrongdoing and maintains his innocence.

But he lost his bid for a 19th term as speaker to Hillside Democrat Emanuel “Chris” Welch.

