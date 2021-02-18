Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan resigns seat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois state Rep. Michael Madigan has announced that he is resigning his seat in the Legislature.
The a Chicago Democrat virtually set Illinois’ political agenda as House speaker before he was ousted last month.
The 78-year-old Madigan was elected speaker in 1983 and served 36 of the next 38 years at the helm.
He was tarnished by a federal investigation of Statehouse bribery announced last summer that implicated him.
He has not been charged with wrongdoing and maintains his innocence.
But he lost his bid for a 19th term as speaker to Hillside Democrat Emanuel “Chris” Welch.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.