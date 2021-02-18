Crews battle fire at historic warehouse in Princeton, Ky.

PRINCETON, Ky. (KFVS) - Fire crews battled a large fire at a historic building in Princeton, Kentucky on Wednesday night, February 17.
Firefighters were called to the old LeRoi Warehouse at 8:03 p.m., just a few blocks way from the the Princeton Fire Department.
When they arrived, the historic side of the warehouse was fully engulfed in flames.
The roof and several walls on this side of the building had also collapsed.
According to Princeton Fire Chief Brent Francis, crews were able to use one of the collapsed walls in the center of the warehouse to their advantage.
The destroyed wall allowed crews to keep flames from spreading further and towards the south wings used for cold storage.
Chief Francis said crews were able to protect tens-of-thousands of dollars worth of motor homes, forklifts and furniture being stored by Stowe It customers.
There was some property destroyed on the north side of the warehouse, but the extent is not clear.
No one was injured while battling the fire in the icy, extremely cold and snowy conditions. Ladders did become icy and slick.
The cold and snowy roads did not hamper crews getting water to the scene.
Francis said their firefighting efforts were a success.
It’s believed that the fire started on the north side of the warehouse that is destroyed.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but it is not considered suspicious.
Francis said the historic side of the building lost in the blaze was once home to the LeRoi Warehouse and Princeton Hosiery Mills, the Kentucky Whip and Collar Company and Mo-Light before the company moved to Hopkinsville.
