Business owner gets creative while clearing snow from parking lot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re working outside to clean up snow and ice, you aren’t the only one.
One business owner in Cape Girardeau found a creative solution to the problem.
“He looked pretty pitiful out there,” Jerry Hoffman said.
That’s Jerry Hoffman talking about his initial thought seeing Ford’s Motorcycles manager clearing the snow off his parking lot using a leaf blower.
“I seen Joe out there with that blower and I thought that was kind of silly but seemed to work pretty good,” Hoffman said.
But Hoffman decided to step in and help.
“I like to do things for people,” he said.
“It was awesome. He pulls up and he says I got a tractor and I said bring it by so he comes back and helps me. That was awesome,” Joe Ford said.
Owner Joe Ford said he’s doing this to bring more customers in since business has been slow due to the weather.
“People don’t want to get out in the ice and I don’t want them to get out in the ice. I want my lot clean to where its safe,” Ford said.
While cleaning up snow might seem like a chore to most, Ford said this time was fun.
“It was different believe me but I liked it, it made me want to just stay out there and it’s like a kid with a toy, you’re out there playing in the snow and you don’t even feel the cold,” he said.
The whole project takes about two hours, according to Ford.
Ford plans to use the leaf blower to clean up after the next snow too.
