Bitter cold tonight. Warming trend starts tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. The snow has moved out and drier air is moving into the Heartland. We are still dealing with a lot of high clouds this evening. Once these clouds move out of the area, temperatures will plummet. Readings will hang around in the upper teens and lower 20s through midnight before dropping into the single digits by morning. In some areas if the skies clear soon enough, we will see sub zero readings. Area roadways that have water will freeze quickly after sunset so expect patches of black ice on area roadways.