998 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, 72 more deaths

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Health reported 998 new COVID-19 cases Thursday with 72 more virus-related deaths statewide.
Tennessee has had 761,301 total cases and 11,057 total deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 7237,791 of those cases are now considered inactive.
Shelby County Health Department reported 38 new COVID-19 cases Thursday with two more virus-related deaths countywide.
Health department locations and many businesses have been closed this week because of the winter storm, meaning testing has slowed. Thursday’s update includes the results of 613 tests.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has administered more than 1 million coronavirus tests.
Shelby County has had 86,644 total cases and 1,443 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Over 89,000 of those cases are now considered inactive.
There are currently 2,143 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.
COVID-19 vaccines planned to be administered by the Shelby County Health Department Monday, February 15, and Tuesday, February 16 have been rescheduled for a later date.
Shelby County vaccination sites are currently closed through Saturday due to severe winter weather conditions.
More than 101,800 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered across Shelby County. About 73,100 people have gotten at least one dose and 28,710 have gotten two doses.
Along with a presumptive positive UK variant of COVID-19 in Shelby County, there’s also a presumptive positive for the Brazilian strain in Shelby County. Both are currently under investigation and has not been officially confirmed.
At this time, more than 100,300 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered by the Shelby Co. Health Dept. Of those doses, more than 72,200 people have been given at least one dose and two doses have been given to at least 28,123 people.
Coronavirus vaccines are now available to those ages 65 and up and teachers in Shelby County.
Vaccinations continue for people in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups as well. Click here to read who is eligible, how to sign up and where to get your vaccine. Supplies remain limited.
Call 901-222-SHOT (7468) for more information.
According to the health department, the test positivity rate has dropped to 7.4 percent. This rate has been dropping over the past few weeks. Health officials say the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
SCHD is tracking ongoing clusters in the following long-term care facilities:
Within the Shelby County Division of Corrections, 176 inmates and 163 employees have tested positive for the virus. One person has died.
At the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Corrections, 287 detainees and 349 employees have tested positive. One employee died.
The Shelby County Health Department has listed four zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 population.
Free coronavirus testing will be offered at Latino Memphis on February 19, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Latino Memphis is located at 6041 Mt. Moriah Road, Memphis, TN 38115.
Only 150 tests will be available and you must be five years old or older to be tested.
*Note: This event could potentially be postponed due to current weather conditions.
