AAA: Cape Girardeau gas prices lowest in state

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, gas prices in Cape Girardeau are the lowest in the state.
Prices of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Cape Girardeau average around $2.26, while the average in all of Missouri is $2.31.
Missouri has the seventh lowest priced gas in the country, beat only by Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, and Oklahoma.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.57.
On January 9, 2020, the Missouri average was $2.22 per gallon.
The nine cent increase is due to the rising cost of crude oil, and higher demands.
“Drivers are feeling the impact of rising crude oil prices and cuts to production by OPEC+,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “How expensive gas will get this year will largely depend on if crude oil prices stay high and if demand returns to pre-pandemic levels.”
