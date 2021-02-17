Winter weather impacts mail delivery in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Post Office, mail carriers are working extra-long days to deliver your mail but it’s taking longer for them to receive it since some post offices in the country are suspending delivery.
“I hope that once this weather clears up here in a couple weeks that it’ll all go back to normal,” Justice Crosnoe said.
Crosnoe is noticing a mail delay.
“There’s all these obstacles the Postal Service has to get over for all of us to get our mail,” he said.
The obstacles are caused by winter weather.
“There’s going to be some situations where mail’s not going to be delivered due to hazardous situations but we make every effort if mail wasn’t delivered yesterday and try to get that mail delivered today,” USPS Communications Specialist, Mark Inglett said.
There are steps you can take to help the postal workers deliver the mail to your mailbox.
“Some things that would help us out quite a bit whether the mailbox is on the house or on the curb, clear a path for us as safely as you can so we can pull up to the mailbox and get the mail to you,” Inglett said.
He also said keeping pets inside and turning on your porch light helps the mail carriers as well.
“We’re staying out late afternoon, early evening so those porch lights being on helps us out a real lot, big time,” he said.
Right now, there’s more employees helping out too, that were hired during the holiday season.
“We kept and retained some of those employees so we’ve got extra employees now that we normally wouldn’t have this time of year out there helping us out,” Inglett said.
