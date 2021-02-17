What you need to know Feb. 17

By Marsha Heller | February 17, 2021 at 3:09 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 3:09 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 17.

First Alert Weather

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today due to the threat of more snow.

A winter storm warning, winter storm watch and a winter weather advisory have been issued through Thursday across the Heartland.

Accumulating snow will cause additional travel concerns.

Light snow and flurries are possible this morning.

This will impact southeast Missouri and Tennessee first, then push into Kentucky and southern Illinois.

Many areas could receive between 1″ and 3″ of snow.

Temperatures will remain very cold today, in the teens and low 20s.

The main storm system will move southeast of the Heartland Thursday.

Depending on the exact track parts of the Heartland could receive more snow from this system.

Models have been trending the heaviest snow south of the Heartland, but heavier bands could set in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee.

If this is the case, these areas could see 3″ to 6″ of snow.

If this system moves slightly farther north, more of the Heartland would receive heavier snow.

Most of this snow looks to miss areas from Cape Girardeau to north.

This wintry system is expected to exit the Heartland Thursday morning.

Making headlines

