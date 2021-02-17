What you need to know Feb. 17

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 17.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for today due to the threat of more snow.
A winter storm warning, winter storm watch and a winter weather advisory have been issued through Thursday across the Heartland.
Accumulating snow will cause additional travel concerns.
Light snow and flurries are possible this morning.
This will impact southeast Missouri and Tennessee first, then push into Kentucky and southern Illinois.
Many areas could receive between 1″ and 3″ of snow.
Temperatures will remain very cold today, in the teens and low 20s.
The main storm system will move southeast of the Heartland Thursday.
Depending on the exact track parts of the Heartland could receive more snow from this system.
Models have been trending the heaviest snow south of the Heartland, but heavier bands could set in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee.
If this is the case, these areas could see 3″ to 6″ of snow.
If this system moves slightly farther north, more of the Heartland would receive heavier snow.
Most of this snow looks to miss areas from Cape Girardeau to north.
This wintry system is expected to exit the Heartland Thursday morning.
- A winter storm that left millions without power in record-breaking cold weather claimed more lives Tuesday.
- A Heartland man is helping out his neighbors during this extreme winter weather.
- Throughout the night and early morning Wednesday, crews restored power to more than 2,500 customers in the Heartland.
- Dozens of Heartland schools and businesses are closed or operating remotely on Wednesday due to slick side roads, parking lots and sidewalks. Click here to view the list.
- Drivers are urged to use extreme caution on roadways Wednesday morning due to possible black ice and slick intersections.
- Many students in the Heartland are making the most of snow days, including a couple of Cape Girardeau teens cashing in on a high demand service.
- Cardiologists at the Prairie Heart Institute in Carbondale say when you are out shoveling in this weather, you need to ease your way into it.
- Ameren Illinois is asking customers to use less electricity during the nationwide cold spell.
- Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give his State-of-the-State Address at noon on Wednesday.
- President Joe Biden is promising a majority of elementary schools will be open five days a week by the end of his first 100 days in office.
- Former President Donald Trump blistered Mitch McConnell as a “political hack” on Tuesday, days after the Senate’s top Republican denounced him as the inciter of U.S. Capitol attack.
- Six members of a Texas family were taken to the hospital Monday after they used a charcoal grill to heat their home as a rare winter storm hit the region.
- A fire at an Indiana pet store resulted in approximately 100 animals dying from smoke inhalation.
- A Wilmington, North Carolina couple’s dream honeymoon quickly turned into a nightmare after they tested positive for COVID-19.
- It’s not quite an Olympic sport, but the road crews in Kentucky are still pretty proud of it--synchronized snow plowing.
