SEMO vs Murray State football game moved to March

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University and Murray State University football game has been moved to March 7.
The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, February 21. It was postponed due to winter storms that impacted OVC communities.
“The sport of football and providing an opportunity for our student-athletes to play this spring is important to the Ohio Valley Conference,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “We respect the decision for some of our member institutions to postpone games this weekend due to the localized nature of the storm and unique factors on each campus, including field type.”
The Jacksonville State at Tennessee State game was also rescheduled for March 7.
