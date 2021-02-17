Revisiting Illinois’ Scott’s Law following crashes involving ISP troopers

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - In the last three days across the State of Illinois, six Illinois State Trooper’s cruisers have been hit in violation of the Move Over Law or Scott’s Law.
This year alone, 10 State troopers cruisers have been hit by drivers violating Scott’s Law. That’s compared to 15 for the whole year of 2020; and 27 in 2019 that led to two deaths of Illinois State troopers.
“Anybody broken down on the side of the road. You’ve got to slow down, and if it’s safe to do so, move over to another lane. Obviously, if you are on the interstate, if it’s not safe enough to do so, slow down as much as you possibly can,” said Josh Korando, Illinois State trooper.
This law went into effect in 2002.
It’s is named after Chicago firefighter Scott Gillen who was killed while directing traffic.
“We have to do something to slow this down, people have to slow down and have to move over to give emergency vehicles a place to work,” said Korando.
Most states in the Midwest including Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee have Move Over Laws.
In Illinois, it used to just involve emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
“...but recently they changed it and now it includes anybody on the side of the road,” said Korando.
Violating Scott’s Law in Illinois carries some hefty fines.
“Anywhere from 250 to 10,000 dollars; and then if you injure somebody, you’re going to lose your license for six months to two years,” said Korando.
The goal for implementing this: “We want everybody to arrive alive, make sure you’re slowing down in inclement weather, make sure you slow down and move over when you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road,” said Korando.
