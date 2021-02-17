Phase 1b COVID-19 vaccination plan to include childcare workers

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Governor has announced that the COVID-19 phase 1b group has been expanded to include childcare workers.
Childcare Workers must be employed at a licensed facility, certified home, or a registered professional to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the Purchase District Health Department
The vaccination form has been updated to include “childcare workers: employed at a licensed facility, certified home, or a registered professional.”
We will continue to prioritize the 70 plus population but will begin to work childcare workers into our vaccination clinics.
If you are a childcare worker and would like to be informed of when you can schedule a vaccination appointment or when another provider has opened scheduling please fill out the updated form at www.purchasehealth.org and select “childcare worker: employed at a licensed facility, certified home, or a registered professional”.
Weather has affected federal hubs utilized in vaccine distribution.
When they receive notice of delivery and allocation, they will begin to schedule for the next vaccination clinic.
They are continuing to schedule in relative order of when an individual requested to be added to our list either by phone or through our online form.
