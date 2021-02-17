1,795 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,795 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,166,717 cases, including 20,057 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Laboratories have conducted 17,320,814 COVID-19 tests.
As of Tuesday night, 1,719 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 375 patients were in the ICU and 176 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
