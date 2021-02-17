More snowfall moves in this evening and tonight

More snowfall will move in from the southwest and push northeast across parts of the Heartland this afternoon, evening and tonight. Another 2 to 4 inches of snow expected across the southeastern half of the Heartland, with another dusting to 1 inch expected in the northern half. By Thursday at lunchtime, most of the snow will be to our east and we will finally see another break in precipitation for Friday and Saturday too. Many areas may not climb above freezing until Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the teens. Highs on Thursday will only be in the lower to mid 20s.